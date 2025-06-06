Connor Leads Barons To 11-6 Win Over The Trash Pandas

June 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Caden Connor reached base five times as the Birmingham Barons won 11-6 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 4,310 at Regions Field on Friday night. Connor had a double, two singles, two walks, three RBI, and three runs scored in the win.

Starting pitcher Noah Schultz (4-3, 3.71) went five innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts. Grant Taylor closed out the Barons' win, pitching in the ninth and only giving up a walk with two strikeouts. Taylor lowered his ERA to 1.04 on the season.

The Barons' pitching staff leads all of the minor leagues in ERA, but this night, the offense had a say in the win. Rocket City scored first in the game when Evan Edwards grounded out to third base, scoring Nelson Rada on the play, and the Trash Pandas took the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Myles Emmerson hit a home run over the left field fence and Rocket City led 2-0.

The Barons tied the game at the bottom of the second inning when Connor doubled home Jacob Gonzalez. Shawn Goosenberg's sacrifice fly to left field scored Connor, and the game was tied at 2-2. In the bottom of the third inning, Ryan Galanie's RBI single scored Rikuu Nishida, and the Barons led 3-2. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Galanie was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Jason Matthews. Jacob Gonzales grounded out, scoring Nishida, and the Barons took a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Matthews doubled home Connor, and the Barons took the 6-2 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Barons scored five runs. Wilfred Veras hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring William Bergolla. Connor's two-RBI single scored Galanie and Gonzalez. Jason Matthew had a single to center field, scoring Connor and Colby Smelley. The Barons led 11-2. Rocket City scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but the Barons closed out the Trash Pandas in the end.

For the Barons, Matthews had three hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Galanie had two hits and two RBI. Nishida had three walks and two runs scored. Gonzalez had a hit, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.







