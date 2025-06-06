Homestand Highlights: June 10-15 vs. Pensacola

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a 12-game homestand in 13 days, welcoming the Miami Marlins' affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos, June 10-15, and then the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate Chattanooga Lookouts, June 17-22. The first leg of the homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Hendrick's Gin Cup Giveaway & Drink Specials: The first 1,500 fans, 21 and over, will receive a Gin Cup from Hendrick's Gin Cups. Enjoy Clyde Mays Whiskey in the Rock Porch and Hendrix Cucumber Lemonade in the Stadium Club for $6 ($1 donation to Hurricane Relief).

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Marshall County Hometown Throwdown: Support The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers with an optional donation when purchasing tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans who attended!

Wednesday, June 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Trash Pandas Beach Towel Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults will receive a Beach Towel presented by LP Building Solutions.

USSSA Night: The Trash Panda Experience returns to Madison for a one-day event. Teams participating will have a pregame parade starting at 5:50 pm.

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to Friends of Rescue for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Thursday, June 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Beverage Belt Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults will receive a Trash Pandas Beverage Belt presented by Local IQ.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

Friday, June 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game presented by Alabama Farm Credit!

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, June 14 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the game presented by Astrion. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Alabama White Sauce Night: Born in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Decatur, AL, our state's favorite condiment is undoubtedly the tangy taste of Alabama White Sauce. Whether chicken, pork, seafood or anything else your taste buds desire, this creamy concoction is a Southern sensation. Our Saucy Squirt Bottle Scientist has been honing his craft for 100 years, searching far and wide for the best culinary combinations. The recipe may be a secret, but trust us - it goes great on everything.

"Best White Sauce" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500, knowing they are Alabama's best White Sauce connoisseur! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Sunday, June 15 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Grill Set Giveaway: The first 1,000 men, 18 and over, will get a Trash Pandas Grill set presented by the Southern Cancer Center.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

ADD Post-Game Catch on the Field for Father's Day: Play catch on the field with Dad after the game.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Promotions are subject to change. For the latest updates on daily promotions, click HERE.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







