Dominant Outing from Burkhalter Upended by Pensacola Comeback in 5-4 Walk-off Loss

June 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Atlanta Braves' No. 14 prospect Blake Burkhalter tossed 6.0 scoreless innings to help the Columbus Clingstones (23-28) build a 3-0 lead, but a four-run seventh by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (27-28) shifted the momentum and set the stage for a 5-4 walk-off win in 10 innings on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: After three scoreless innings, the Clingstones broke through with a two-run home run from Stephen Paolini (2) in the fourth inning. An RBI single by Geraldo Quintero gave the Stones a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Burkhalter went back out for the seventh and allowed three-straight singles, the last of which scored the Wahoos' first run. After his departure, Blane Abeyta allowed a three-run home run to Jonny Olmstead that gave Pensacola its first lead of the night at 4-3. The Clingstones rallied again to tie it at 4-4 after an RBI sacrifice fly by Drew Compton in the eighth inning. The score held into the bottom of the 10th, when a wild pitch from Luis Vargas scored the winning run for the Wahoos.

Key Contributors: Paolini (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) started the scoring while the Clingstones collected four doubles from Compton, Cody Milligan, David McCabe, and Chandler Seagle. Burkhalter (6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) cruised through 6.0 innings before stumbling in the seventh. For Pensacola, Olmstead delivered another three-run homer by the Wahoos this series.

Noteworthy: The four doubles for Columbus tie a single-game season-high, first set on April 13 at Biloxi. The Clingstones drop to 5-3 in extra innings after previously winning four-straight contests.

Next Game (Saturday, June 7): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP JR Ritchie (0-1, 3.14 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Dax Fulton (2-4, 3.15 ERA) for Pensacola.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







