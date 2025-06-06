Adams Three-Run Homer Stretches Shuckers Division Lead to Four

BILOXI, MS - Luke Adams laid the groundwork with a three-run home run in the third and the Biloxi Shuckers (33-22) never looked back in a 5-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (29-26) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. With the win, the Shuckers stretched their lead in the South Division to four games with 14 remaining in the first half, which concludes on June 22.

After the Biscuits took an early lead with an RBI single from Homer Bush Jr., Luke Adams' eighth home run of the year in the bottom of the third gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead. They extended the advantage to 5-1 with a two-RBI double into left from Garrett Spain in the fourth. The Biscuits made it 5-2 in the ninth with a solo home run from Trey Barrera.

K.C. Hunt (4-4) earned the win after allowing one run over 5.0 innings with six strikeouts, while Duncan Davitt (4-3) took the loss. Tyler Bryant continued his dominance and struck out the side in the eighth inning. Since May 1, Bryant has tossed 13.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and has allowed four hits.

Luke Adams (2-for-4) and Matthew Wood (2-for-3) recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. Adams also extended his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games, the second-longest in franchise history. Since moving to the leadoff spot on May 8, Adams owns a .328/.532/.625 slash line with a 1.157 OPS and more walks (22) than strikeouts (20).

The Shuckers return on Saturday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch against the Biscuits at Kessler Federal Park. Coleman Crow (2-0, 2.90) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Owen Wild (2-4, 5.03) for the Biscuits.

