Barons Turn Tables and Blank Trash Pandas on Thursday Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The series between the Trash Pandas (20-32) and the Barons (29-24) moved to Regions Field on Thursday night, where Birmingham turned the tables with a 6-0 shutout victory over Rocket City. Nelson Rada reached base safely three times during the game, extending his league-leading on-base streak to 14 games.

Rocket City starter Mitch Farris (L, 0-3) struggled with his command throughout the outing, and Birmingham capitalized by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Farris allowed three of the first four batters to reach base, loading the bases with one out. Jason Matthews reached on a fielder's choice, while Rikuu Nishida and William Bergolia both scored due to an errant throw by Mac McCroskey, who was attempting to turn a double play.

The Barons extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning, sending eight batters to the plate. Farris allowed six consecutive batters to reach base safely, with three walks, one hit by pitch, and one error, which culminated in a two-run single from Ryan Galanie. A wild pitch then allowed Jacob Gonzalez to score, capping off the inning.

Farris concluded his ninth start by issuing a career-high six walks and giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out five batters.

The Trash Pandas had opportunities to score, particularly in the latter part of the game. Birmingham starter Tommy Vail (W, 1-0) was solid, pitching 5.0 shutout innings and allowing three hits, with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. The Trash Pandas left two runners on base in the fifth inning and loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings with two walks and four singles, but they were unable to push any runs across the plate. Overall, they went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Birmingham added another run in the seventh inning when a balk by Jose Quijada allowed Caden Connor to score. Kelvin Caceras provided quality relief, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out two batters in the fifth and sixth innings, while Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless eighth.

The Pandas recorded eight hits during the game, with multiple hits from Rada and Evan Edwards. Edwards achieved his first hit with Rocket City, recording a single in the fourth and finishing the game 2-for-4 with a walk. Rada also went 2-for-4 with a walk. Joe Redfield provided Rocket City's only extra-base hit in the last two games with a ground-rule double in the third inning. Of the 47 hits in the series, 45 have been singles.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday night at Regions Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm. The Trash Pandas will send right-hander Joel Hurtado (4-4, 3.29) to the mound to face Chicago White Sox top prospect and Birmingham left-hander Noah Schultz (3-3, 3.72). Coverage will begin at 6:45 pm on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field to host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from June 10-15, marking the start of a two-week homestand that also includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts from June 17-22. The series against Pensacola will feature BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the game on the 14th.

