Warren's Record-Tying Homer Lifts Shuckers to 13-5 Win

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers douse Zavier Warren after the game

BILOXI, MS - After being held to 17 runs over their last eight games, the Biloxi Shuckers (32-22) exploded for 13 runs, three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks in a 13-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (29-25) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. With the win, the Shuckers extended their South Division lead to three games over the second-place Biscuits with 15 games remaining in the first half. The game also featured a grand slam from Zavier Warren, his 36th career home run with the Shuckers, tying Jake Gatewood's franchise record.

After two scoreless innings, the Shuckers struck first in the third with an RBI double from Luke Adams, extending his on-base streak to a career-best 27 consecutive games. The next batter, Luis Lara, made it 2-0 with an RBI infield single. Later in the inning, Brock Wilken reached on an error that brought home a run and Garrett Spain smacked a three-RBI bases-clearing double to right-center, making it 6-0. The Shuckers extended the lead to 7-0 with a solo home run from Luke Adams to left-center in the fourth, his seventh of the season.

In the top of the fifth, the Biscuits got on the board with a two-run home run from Hunter Stovall, but Garrett Spain struck again with an RBI double in the bottom half, making it 8-2. The lead stretched to 9-2 in the sixth with four consecutive walks to begin the inning before Zavier Warren's record-tying grand slam to right-center. Warren's home run, his eighth of the season and the Shuckers' first grand slam of the year, made it 13-2. The Biscuits struck for two in the seventh on a two-run home run from Cooper Kinney and another in the ninth on an RBI single from Will Simpson. Tate Kuehner (5-4) earned the win while Ty Johnson (4-1) took the loss for the Biscuits.

Luke Adams (2-for-3), Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Garrett Spain (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances in the win. Luke Adams (2), Brock Wilken (2), Zavier Warren (4) and Garrett Spain (4) each tallied a multi-RBI performance. The Shuckers also set a season-high with 13 runs.

The Shuckers return on Friday at 6:35 p.m. with the team's 10th Anniversary Celebration. K.C. Hunt (3-4, 4.51) will start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (4-2, 2.89) for the Biscuits. The Shuckers will celebrate their first home game on June 6, 2015, against the Mobile BayBears. The walk-off win, which was named the 2015 MiLB Game of the Year, will include recognition of former players, staff and fans from the historic night. Fireworks will follow the game presented by The Dairy Alliance. Fans can celebrate with a 10th Anniversary Rally Towel presented by F.E.B. Distributing for the first 1,000 fans! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight! Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. DJ Howze will also be performing at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar throughout the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

