Zamora's Big Blast, Rosario's Defense Lead Wahoos to Win over Clingstones

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos left fielder Dalvy Rosario robs a home run

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos had their best run production Thursday in three weeks.

On a night with the first home-game rain daily this season - exactly one hour -- it proved to be a good time for that to happen.

After scoring a pair of runs without a hit, Pensacola got a 3-run homer from Josh Zamora an inning later in the fourth to further build a lead and hold off the Columbus Clingstones 7-4 to take the team's first mid-week lead in a series since April at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 3.948 on Mullet Thursday, which settled in seats after the rain ended and a brilliant rainbow was cast over the outfield, saw the team taking on its customary alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets. The fans watched several pleasing elements.

The Blue Wahoos (26-28) received a shining start from Evan Fitterer, who worked six innings, allowed just two hits, one run and struck out five for his best outing since April 24.

His efforts carried into the offense, which had seven batters reach base on seven hits, plus five stolen bases - one off the team record. It was the kind of complimentary production the Blue Wahoos have strived to seek, after picking up their third win in the last four games.

"There's nothing like it," said Zamora in an on-field post game interview. "One through nine it's phenomenal when we all get going."

Also phenomenal was a catch made by Blue Wahoos left fielder Dalvy Rosario, who got a late jump on a blast by catcher Adam Zebrowski. As the ball was going over the left field wall, Rosario perfectly timed his leap and came down with the ball in one of the best home-run-robbing catches seen in this ballpark.

Rosario also had a big night at the plate, reaching base three times, scoring two runs and driving in another run.

With none out, two on in the fourth inning, Zamora jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Columbus starter Lucas Braun, one of 10 Clingstone players rated among the Top 30 in the Atlanta Braves organization. He sent it 385 feet over the left field wall with an exit speed of 99.3 mph off the bat.

That home run, his fourth this season, provided a 5-1 lead.

"Just (looking for) something over the plate," he said. "Trying to be aggressive and score some runs for the boys."

The lead expanded 7-1 after seven innings, then got shaky.

A rare hiccup from the Blue Wahoos bullpen occurred when reliever Nigel Belgrave gave up three runs in the eighth inning. Columbus then had the tying run at the plate with two-on in the ninth when reliever Jesse Bergin ended the game by getting third baseman Keshawn Ogans to hit into a double-play.

It was the most runs the Blue Wahoos had scored since a 9-6 win May 15 at home against Rocket City.

The runs began in the second with consecutive walks to Johnny Olmstead and Mark Coley. The Blue Wahoos then pulled off a double-steal, including only the ninth home plate steal in club history, to get the first run. Coley then scored when he swiped third base and came home on a throwing error.

In the fourth, Kemp Alderman and Nathan Martorella produced consecutive singles before Zamora's homer.

In the fifth inning, Alderman's two-out single scored Rosario for the sixth run. In the seventh, Rosario drove home Coley.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos honored the Gulf Breeze High beach volleyball team that recently won its second consecutive state championship and finished ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps.com, which is a national outlet devoted to high school sports. For the Dolphins, it's back-to-back titles and No. 1 rankings.

The 17-member team, including six seniors were honored along with head coach Chelsea Kroll and her two assistant coaches. Adding to the school's feat, the beach volleyball team was started only three years ago without any prior history in the sport.

--- The city of Crestview had its own special night Thursday at the game. Crestview mayor JB Whitten threw out a ceremonial first pitch, along with Crestview's "citizen of the year" award winner. The Crestview chamber of commerce had 60 guests on the Coors Party Deck and the city of Crestview had more than 200 in group section of the seating bowl area.

--- The W.S. Neal baseball team from Brewton, Alabama had its outing, including a 50-50 raffle fundraiser.

--- In the seventh inning, a lucky fan won a blue cooler, courtesy of sponsor Busch Light.

