Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Honor Service Members with Military Appreciation Night

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones return home at Synovus Park after a two-week road trip to salute those who serve and protect our nation with Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 12 to highlight at six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) from June 10-15.

The series also features a Replica Peach Jersey giveaway on June 14 and a Father's Day celebration on June 15 that includes a Clingstones Neck Tie Giveaway.

Here is a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 10 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on hot dogs at concessions throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 11 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

Thursday, June 12 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Military Appreciation: Join the Clingstones in recognizing active and veteran military members throughout the game. The Clingstones will rock specialty camo jerseys, available for purchase through a silent auction at Synovus Park, with proceeds benefitting Fort Benning Santa's Castle.

- Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase $4 tickets at the box office.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the First Base Plaza.

Friday, June 13 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the final out for a spectacular fireworks display over Synovus Park!

- Little League Night: The Clingstones are calling all local little league teams to join us at Synovus Park! For group information, please email

groups@clingstones.com.

Saturday, June 14 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Replica Peach Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Morgan & Morgan): The first 1,000 fans will look as fresh as the Clingstones with their own replica peach jersey!

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, June 15 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Peach Neck Tie Giveaway (Presented by Georgia Power): The first 1,000 dads through the gates will receive a Clingstones' peach-colored neck tie!

- Father's Day Celebration: Celebrate Dad by spending a day at Synovus Park and stick around after the game as dads can also run the bases.

- Pre-Game Catch on the Field: Bring your glove to Synovus Park and join us for pre-game catch on the field starting at 12:15 p.m.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







