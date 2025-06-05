Biscuits Fall to Shuckers on Thursday Night

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Hunter Stovall

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-25) fell 13-5 to the Biloxi Shuckers (32-22) on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

A six-run third inning and five-run sixth inning powered Biloxi to the win. Zavier Warren hit a grand slam in the sixth. Despite outhitting the Shuckers 12-9, the Biscuits left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Hunter Stovall smacked a two-run homer to left field in the fifth for Montgomery's first runs, making it 7-2 at the time. Cooper Kinney hit an opposite-field home run in the seventh, his 10th of the season. Kinney is tied for second in the league with 10 home runs.

Will Simpson singled in a run in the ninth. Simpson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Homer Bush Jr. singled three times and has reached base seven times in the series.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while K.C. Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

