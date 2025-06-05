Barons Pound out 10 Hits in the Win over the Trash Pandas

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons pounded out 10 hits to get the 6-0 shutout win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 4,542 at Regions Field on Thursday night. Six of the nine Barons hitters had hits in the win.

Starting pitcher Tommy Vail (1-0, 1.74) gets the win, going 5.0 innings, giving up only three hits, no runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts. Dalton Roach goes one inning, giving up two hits, no runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Jordan Mikel pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only two hits and a strikeout. Jared Kelley pitched the ninth, giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Barons scored first in the game. Rikuu Nishida walked to start the inning. Nishida stole second for his 18th stolen base of the season. William Bergolla singled to move runners on the corners. Jacob Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Jason Matthews grounded out to third base, but the throw to first after the force out at second went wide, and Nishida and Bergolla scored. The Barons took the 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Shawn Goosenberg was hit by a pitch. Goosenberg stole second. Nishida walked. Bergolla reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Ryan Galanie singled to right field, scoring Goosenberg and Nishida. The Barons led 4-0. With Bergolla at third base, he scored on a wild pitch, and the Barons led 5-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Caden Connor and Calvin Harris singled, but Goosenberg grounded out into a double play, moving Connor to third base with two outs. With Nishida batting, Connor scored on a balk, and the Barons led 6-0.

For the Barons, Bergolla had two hits, two runs scored, and a stolen base, which was his 18th of the season. Connor had two hits and scored a run. Harris had two hits in the win. Nishida had his 18th stolen base of the season. Galanie had a hit and two RBI and Matthews had a hit and an RBI.







