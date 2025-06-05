Southern League Names Brock Wilken May Player of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League announced today that Brock Wilken has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for May. Wilken is the first Shuckers player to receive a monthly award from the league this season and the first player to earn a monthly award since K.C. Hunt was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month in August 2024.

Wilken led the Southern League and was tied for the Double-A lead with nine home runs across 27 games in May. Wilken combined for a .237/.368/.570 slash line during the month with 20 RBI and 20 walks. Wilken finished May among the Southern League leaders in slugging percentage (1st, .570), RBI (1st, 20), extra-base hits (1st, 13), walks (T-1st, 20) and OPS (3rd, .938).

Entering today, Wilken is among the Southern League leaders in home runs (1st, 13), OPS (1st, .854), walks (1st, 48), extra-base hits (1st, 21), slugging percentage (2nd, .472), RBI (4th, 28) and on-base percentage (4th, .382).

Ranked as Milwaukee's No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Wilken became the first player in Shuckers franchise history (since 2015) to tally 10 home runs in his first 35 games on May 14. He was a part of a Shuckers offense that scored 128 runs and boasted a .730 OPS in May, both top marks in the Southern League.

