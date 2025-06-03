Pandas Start Road Trip with 3-2 Extra-Inning Win over Barons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-31) started their six-game road series in Birmingham on Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons (28-23) in 10 innings. This win improved the Pandas' record to 5-2 in their last seven games as the series moves to historic Rickwood Field on Wednesday.

Birmingham was the first to score, recording back-to-back singles from Rikuu Nishida and William Bergolia to begin the bottom of the first inning against Rocket City starter Jesus Cruz. A fielder's choice by Ryan Galanie advanced Nishida to third base, and Jacob Gonzalez brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Rocket City responded quickly in the top of the second inning, taking a 2-1 lead. Cole Fontenelle reached base due to a one-out error by Bergolia, the Barons' shortstop. The Trash Pandas then produced three consecutive singles, including RBIs from Joe Redfield and Mitch Daly.

The game progressed quickly, with only two baserunners from the third inning to the sixth inning. Cruz set a season-high by pitching 5.0 innings in his fourth start, allowing one run on three hits, walking no one, and striking out four batters. Birmingham starter Jake Palisch also received a no-decision, surrendering two unearned runs over 6.0 innings.

The Trash Pandas' bullpen took over, with Jose Quijada and Brady Choban delivering scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, maintaining a one-run lead. However, Samy Natera Jr. had command issues in the eighth inning, walking the first three batters. Galanie capitalized on this by hitting a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring the tying run.

Red-hot reliever Jared Southard (W, 1-2) came in for the ninth inning and kept the game scoreless despite a one-out single.

In extra innings, the Pandas, led by Redfield, quickly regained the lead with a leadoff single to center that brought home bonus runner Mac McCroskey.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jason Matthews advanced the bonus runner to third base, but Southard left Smelley stranded after striking out Rikuu Nishida and getting William Bergolia to fly out. In his league-leading 19th appearance, the right-hander from Texas has not allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 6.2 innings.

Nelson Rada extended his season-long on-base streak to 12 games with a 2-for-5 performance at the plate, which included his Double-A best 25th stolen base. Redfield also had a notable night, going 2-for-4 and driving in two runs, including the game-winner.

Game two of the six-game series will take place at historic Rickwood Field on Wednesday afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 PM. The Rocket City Trash Pandas will send right-hander Walbert Urena (2-3, 4.86) to the mound to face Birmingham left-hander Shane Murphy (3-2, 1.80). Coverage will begin at 12:15 PM on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field to host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from June 10-15, marking the start of a two-week homestand that also includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts from June 17-22. The series against Pensacola will feature BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the game on the 14th.

