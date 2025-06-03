Wahoos Recapture Winning Formula in Series-Opening Victory over Clingstones

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos on the mound

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos on the mound(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos have started June by replicating the elements which won in the past.

Getting stellar pitching and defense, combined with the kind of timely, two-out hits missing in May, the Blue Wahoos put back-to-back wins together following Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Columbus Clingstones to begin a homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

After ending a franchise-record 11-game losing streak Sunday in Montgomery, the Blue Wahoos were again sharp when needed Tuesday.

They twice tied the game with solo runs, then got a go-ahead run in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Meanwhile, their bullpen was a beast. Three relievers, beginning with winning pitcher Josh White, who worked two innings with six strikeouts, combined to allow no hits, one walk and struck out nine of the last 12 Columbus batters they faced.

"Everything was working tonight, I was just trying to fill up the zone and now we're on win streak," White said.

Closer Josh Ekness earned his fifth save by striking out the three batters he faced with 11 strikes on 12 pitches. The Blue Wahoos have the lowest bullpen earned run average in the Southern League.

"It's been a lot of fun," White said. "Any guy that goes into the game is going to perform, going to do his role and we're going to give our team the best chance to win."

For perspective, the Blue Wahoos won back-to-back games just once in May, after doing it frequently in April.

"It's good," White said. "It was nice to end last week with a win and start this week with a win, so we'll just try to continue it."

The Clingstones, the Atlanta Braves' new Double-A affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, are making their first trip to Pensacola as a relocated affiliate team.

They took a 1-0 lead in the third off Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller when Miller uncorked a wild pitch to score Kobe Kato, who had led off with a single and stole second.

The Blue Wahoos answered right back in the bottom half of the inning when Dalvy Rosario hit his second homer of the season over the left field fence.

Columbus regained the lead on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. In the fifth, the Blue Wahoos tied it when Jared Serna singled, stole second and third and scored on Kemp Alderman's two-out single.

It was another big game for Alderman. He went 2-for-3, reaching on a walk as well, drove in two runs and made a sensational running catch in foul territory from right field in the eighth inning - hitting the netting to record the inning's final out.

The Blue Wahoos got their lead in the sixth when Josh Zamora singled, and scored on Shane Sasaki's double. Alderman then added an insurance run with his two-out RBI single in the seventh to score Serna, who had tripled with one out in the inning.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Two Crestview middle schools, Shoal River and Davidson, combined to perform the National Anthem in a massive gathering of band members behind home plate. They had a group outing with parents and school faculty totaling 140 fans on one of the party decks.

--- Tuesday's game was the "One Price Tuesday" promotion where all ticket purchases received a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soft drink on the Publix Party Porch.

--- For the second time this season, right fielder Kemp Alderman won Southern League player of the week honors. After struggling at the plate in recent weeks, Alderman went 11-for-23 during the series against Montgomery with a triple, homer, and three RBI, along with a stolen base. He first won the award on April 7, following the season-opening series.

--- The Blue Wahoos were glad to see May go by. The team's 7-20 record was their worst in any month since becoming a Miami Marlins affiliate in 2021 and was the second-worst percentage wise in club history.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Columbus Clingstones vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Wednesday Thru Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: The games on Wednesday through Saturday night will all start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday's game will be a 4:05 p.m. start.

PROMOTIONS: Wednesday - Fireworks Wednesday. This will be the first mid-week, school's out, post-game fireworks show of the summer. This one is sponsored by American Real Estate as part of ERA Real Estate Day.

Thursday - Mullets Thursday with the Blue Wahoos taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets. There are adult beverage specials throughout the game for those of legal age, beginning with $1 draft beer from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. In addition, a blue logo cooler will be raffled off to a lucky fan in the seventh inning in sponsorship with Señor Frog's.

Friday - Giveaway Friday. This one is the Blue Wahoos Hawaiian Shirt Night, sponsored by Kia Autosport-Pensacola. The first 1,000 fans will receive the shirt. All shirts are XL. In addition, the Blue Wahoos will play their second game in the Copa Series as the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday, sponsored by Kia Autosport-Pensacola. The customary Saturday post-game fireworks show will follow the game.

Sunday - Family and Military Sunday - The first 100 active or retired military members can receive a free standing room ticket when visiting the stadium box office with military ID. Children 12-under can run the bases aftert the game and families, can toss soft bases for 30 minutes after the game in joint promotion with Great Clips and WKRG-News5.

TV: YurView (Cox Communications subscribers) on Wednesday and Thursday games; BLAB-TV on Friday-Saturday and YurView on Sunday game.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge call of the game through www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office during normal weekday hours through Friday.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.