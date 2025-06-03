Peek Promoted from High-A, Cruz Transferred to High-A Prior to Shuckers Series Opener

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Stiven Cruz has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin and RHP Zach Peek has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. The active roster stands at 26 players. Peek will wear No. 17.

Across 17 appearances and 24.0 innings with High-A Wisconsin, Peek held a 3.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts and nine walks. Peek was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2019 Draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of Winthrop. Peek joined the Brewers organization this past offseason after being selected in the Minor League Phase of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft from the Baltimore Orioles organization.

