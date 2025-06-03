Despite Hopkins' Strong Start, Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Shuckers

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brody Hopkins

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brody Hopkins(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Brody Hopkins delivered a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings, but the Montgomery Biscuits (28-24) fell 2-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers (31-21) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Hopkins went six innings for the second time this season, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. He was one strikeout short of matching his career high of 10 punch outs. Despite the strong performance, Hopkins took the loss and is now 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA over his first 11 starts.

Biloxi scored a run in the fourth and added another in the seventh.

The Biscuits mustered three hits. After leaving runners on the corners in the first inning, the club failed to garner multiple baserunners in an inning the rest of the night. Homer Bush Jr. went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, and a hit by pitch to reach base three times.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.