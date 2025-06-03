Trash Pandas Announce Series of Roster Moves on Tuesday

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - On Tuesday, the Angels made four roster moves that affected the Trash Pandas. The Angels released infielder Sonny Dichiara and placed catcher Jaxx Groshans on the Development List. Additionally, the Angels signed infielder Evan Edwards and assigned him to Rocket City while transferring recently signed former White Sox prospect infielder Oscar Colás to Rocket City as well.

Dichiara, 25, was batting .130 with three doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBIs in 32 games for the Trash Pandas in 2025. Over 145 games since 2022, the Hoover native had a .198 batting average with 13 home runs as a Trash Panda. The Angels selected Dichiara in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Auburn.

Edwards, 27, was signed to a minor league contract by the Angels and assigned to Rocket City. Throughout his Minor League career, he has accumulated 1,177 at-bats with a .248 batting average, 61 home runs, 225 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, and an .815 OPS. He was acquired by the Rays in February 2021 in exchange for pitcher John Curtiss and played in their organization until he was released on March 20, 2024. In 2024, Edwards joined the High Point Rockers, an independent league team, playing in 101 games and posting a .272 batting average with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs. He played for Montgomery during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, across 261 plate appearances, he recorded a .220 batting average, a .349 on-base percentage, and a .425 slugging percentage, with a 14.6% walk rate and a 34.5% strikeout rate. In 2023, Edwards hit .251 with a .356 on-base percentage, an .823 OPS, 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. He was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Colás, 26, was released by the White Sox on May 24 and signed with the Angels on May 27. In 2025, he played 29 games with Birmingham, posting a .163 batting average and one home run. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the White Sox on March 30, 2023. During the 2023 season, Colás appeared in 75 games, primarily as a right fielder, recording a .216 batting average, five home runs, and 19 RBIs. He had limited MLB action in 2024, going 9-for-33 (.273) with four RBIs in 13 games, spending most of the year in Triple-A Charlotte. Colás began his career in the Cuban National Series before transitioning to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. In 2019, he made his NPB debut, notably hitting a home run in his first plate appearance. After being declared a free agent in December 2020, he signed a $2.7 million deal with the Chicago White Sox in January 2022. In the 2022 season, spanning High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A levels, Colás posted a combined .314 batting average with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs over 117 games.







