Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Brice Departs Blue Wahoos for Cedar Rapids Kernels

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday the departure of the organization's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Steve Brice, for a new role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Midwest League's Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Brice, who joined the Blue Wahoos in November 2022 after previous stops in baseball with the Tennessee Smokies, Kingsport Axmen, Louisville Bats, Miami University in Ohio, Cincinnati Reds, Gwinnett Braves, Burlington Royals and Memphis Redbirds, will succeed longtime CEO Doug Nelson in the top leadership position for the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. In his new role, Brice will also oversee the operations of the Northwoods League's Waterloo Bucks.

"This is certainly a bittersweet moment for me," said Brice. "While I'm excited for what is to come, my family and I are sad to leave Pensacola and the wonderful people we have met here. What a beautiful place and community to work and do what I love most. I'd like to thank the Blue Wahoos, Quint Studer and Jonathan Griffith for the incredible growth opportunities I've had during my time in Pensacola. And of course, this operation is so fantastic because of the dedicated staff behind the scenes. I'd also like to say thank you to the fans, friends and people who became like family for their love, support, and prayers during some of our most challenging times as a family. After our daughter was born with a heart defect, this community really rallied around us. I am incredibly grateful for each of you. Pensacola will always hold a special place in our hearts."

Under Brice's leadership, the Blue Wahoos built on their reputation as industry leaders in fan experience. During the 2024 season, the Blue Wahoos achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +88, and their 26 home sellouts marked the most in a season since 2016.

"We are so happy for Steve's development as a leader," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "While we will miss Steve, his wife Misti and their three daughters, we are confident he will continue to make a positive community impact in Cedar Rapids just as he did in Pensacola. We value our employees at the Studer Family of Companies, and always encourage them to take the next step in their careers."

More details on the Blue Wahoos' leadership team will be announced in the coming months.

