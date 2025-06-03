Brock Wilken Named Brewers May Minor League Player of the Month

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Brock Wilken has been named the May Brewers Minor League Player of the Month. Wilken is the first member of the 2025 Shuckers to win a weekly or monthly award.

Wilken led the Southern League and was tied for the Double-A lead with nine home runs across 27 games in May. Wilken combined for a .237/.368/.570 slash line during the month with 20 RBI and 20 walks. Wilken finished May among the Southern League leaders in slugging percentage (1 st, .570), RBI (1 st, 20), extra-base hits (1 st, 13), walks (T-1st, 20) and OPS (3rd, .938).

Ranked as Milwaukee's No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Wilken became the first player in Shuckers franchise history (since 2015) to tally 10 home runs in his first 35 games on May 14. He was a part of a Shuckers offense that scored 128 runs and boasted a .730 OPS in May, both top marks in the Southern League.

