Wilken Extends League Lead with 13th Home Run in Shuckers Loss to Biscuits

June 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (31-22) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (29-24), 5-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers hit two home runs, becoming the first Southern League team to reach 50 home runs during the season.

The Shuckers struck first in the second with Matthew Wood's third home run of the season, which smashed off the top of the scoreboard in right for a 1-0 lead. The Biscuits responded in the fifth with an RBI single from Will Simpson and took the lead in the sixth with a two-RBI single from Xavier Isaac. In the bottom of the sixth, Brock Wilken launched a 382-foot home run to left, making it 3-2. The home run, Wilken's 13 th of the year, extended his league lead to three over BJ Murray of the Knoxville Smokies.

The Biscuits answered back with a two-RBI single from Matthew Etzel in the eighth, making it 5-2. Zavier Warren gave the Shuckers their final run of the night with an RBI fielder's choice to right in the bottom of the eighth, his team-leading 30 th RBI of the year.

Jonny Cuevas (2-0) earned the win while Brett Wichrowski (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers. Despite the loss, Wichrowski set a season-high with 5.1 innings and 82 pitches. JJ Goss picked up his eighth save of the year with a six-out save.

Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) and Brock Wilken (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit nights for the Shuckers while Luke Adams was hit by a pitch for the 15 th time this season, extending his Double-A lead to six over three players tied for second.

