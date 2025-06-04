Clutch Hitting Leads Biscuits to 5-3 Win over Shuckers

June 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-24) took advantage of a few clutch hits in a 5-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (31-22) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Ty Cummings made his fourth spot start and allowed a run in three innings. The Shuckers led 1-0 after the first four innings.

The Biscuits started to come to life in the fifth. Brayden Taylor singled with two outs. Two batters later, Will Simpson shot a single into center field to tie the game at 1-1. Simpson finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Xavier Isaac ripped a clutch two-out, two-run single through the middle of the infield in the sixth to give Montgomery its first lead, 3-1.

Jonny Cuevas pitched scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth and improved to 2-0 with the win.

Ahead by a run in the eighth, the Biscuits strung together three straight singles with two outs to add some insurance. Matthew Etzel capped the rally with a two-RBI single to right field on a line drive. Montgomery went 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

JJ Goss worked the final two innings for his fourth save and as many appearances. He is currently tied for third in the league with eight saves in nine opportunities.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.