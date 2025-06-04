Snelling Strong, But Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Clingstones

Pensacola, Fla. - With two of the top arms in the Southern League taking the mound in Wednesday night's game, a 3-2 win in favor of the Columbus Clingstones lived up to be a pitcher's duel.

Pensacola's Robby Snelling (L, 2-5) and Columbus's Ian Mejia (W, 5-0) opened up the game with three scoreless innings, but the Clingstones were able to break through in the fourth.

With runners on first and second with two outs, Geraldo Quintero sent a single to right for an RBI, while Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drove in a pair with a single of his own to put the Clingstones up 3-0.

The three runs in the fifth were all the damage the Braves' affiliate was able to run up against Snelling, but also all they needed in the 3-2 win to even the series.

The highly touted southpaw's line on the night consisted of 5.0 innings with three earned runs and three hits while punching out three hitters.

Kemp Alderman put the Blue Wahoos on the board in the bottom of the seventh, sending his sixth home run of the year out to left field. The longball extends Alderman's hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Blue Wahoos player this year.

The scoring in the seventh didn't stop there for Pensacola. After a Nathan Martorella double against Mejia, Columbus manager Cody Gabella went to the bullpen for sidearming right-hander Jose Cuas. Mark Coley II sent a triple to left-center on the third pitch from Cuas, scoring Martorella and bringing the Wahoos within one.

After walking Johnny Olmstead to give Pensacola runners on the corners with one out, Cuas escaped after picking up a strikeout and a flyout to center.

Lefty Hayden Harris entered for the Clingstones in the eighth and picked up his third save of the year as he provided two innings of hitless ball to shut down the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola's bullpen shined once again, as the trio of Luis Palacios, Lane Ramsey and Ricky DeVito combined for four innings of shutout pitching, allowing just one hit in relief.

With the series tied at one apiece, Pensacola will take on their alternate identity, the Mulltets, and send out Evan Fitterer (2-4, 3.40 ERA) to take on Lucas Braun (3-1, 4.08 ERA).

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos honored the Northview High softball team from Century, which reached the state Class 1-A championship game for the first time in school history. The team did so with just 12 members on the varsity team. Head coach Amy Holland guided the team to a 22-7 record, which included the school's first region championship in school history.

--- Team owners and other executives from the Southern Professional Hockey League attended Wednesday's game. The group is in Pensacola for the annual end-of-year meetings, which have been held at a hotel on Pensacola Beach for the last several years. Pensacola Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris hosted the group and set up an outing on the Publix Party Porch for the group to see the game.

--- Wednesday was the first mid-week fireworks night of the season. This was sponsored by ERA Real Estate. The Blue Wahoos will have Wednesday post-game fireworks for home games through the first week in August before area schools return to classes.

