Rickwood Classic Game Info: Wednesday, June 4 at Birmingham: 12:30 PM: Rickwood Field

June 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Rocket City Trash Pandas (Huntsville Stars) - LAA (19-31) at Birmingham Black Barons - CWS (28-23)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - 12:30 PM - Rickwood Field - Birmingham, Alabama

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Ureña (2-3, 4.86) // LHP Shane Murphy (3-2, 1.80)

Game: 51 of 137 - Road Game: 25 of 68

TV/Radio: No TV, ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S GAME.

For the first time, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will play in the Rickwood Classic at the oldest ballpark in America, Rickwood Field. The annual game went on from 1996 to 2019, with the classic returning in 2024 (see results below). The Barons and the Friends of Rickwood created a special baseball game that celebrates and honors legendary teams, players, and eras of Black Barons, A's, and Baron's history. The modern-day Huntsville Stars participated in the game three times (1999, 2003, 2004).

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

11:00 AM: Gates Open

11:00 AM-12:20 PM: Field Open to Media (w/credential)

12:10: Starting Lineups Announced

12:17: National Anthem

12:22: Managers and Umpires Meeting at Homeplate

12:30: First Pitch

TODAY'S UNIFORMS:

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Huntsville was home to a Negro League minor league team known as the Huntsville Stars, and the uniforms Rocket City wears today salutes them. This team provided opportunities for African American players during an era when segregation barred them from Major League Baseball. Some of the more prominent players to don a Huntsville Stars Negro League uniform were Otha Bailey, Carl Holden, and Eugene Scruggs. Fans can purchase these jerseys by visiting shoptrashpandas.com.

ABOUT THE RICKWOOD CLASSIC:

Last season, the Rickwood Classic returned for the first time since 2019. On June 20, the St. Louis Cardinals faced the San Francisco Giants in the first Major League Baseball regular-season game ever played in Alabama. The Cardinals won the game 6-5. Both teams wore throwback uniforms to honor the Negro Leagues, with the Giants donning San Francisco Sea Lions jerseys and the Cardinals wearing St. Louis Stars uniforms. The game also featured the first all-Black umpiring crew in MLB history. The event was broadcast nationally on FOX, bringing widespread attention to the rich history of Rickwood Field and the Negro Leagues. In addition to the MLB game, the Birmingham Barons hosted the Montgomery Biscuits in a Minor League Baseball (MiLB) game at Rickwood Field on June 18, 2024. The Barons played as the Birmingham Black Barons, and the Biscuits played as the Montgomery Gray Sox, paying homage to their Negro League predecessors. The Biscuits won the game 6-5. Rickwood Field, the oldest ballpark in America, opened in 1910 and is the oldest professional baseball park in the United States. It served as the home field for the Birmingham Barons and the Birmingham Black Barons, featuring legendary players like Willie Mays, who began his professional career there at age 17 in 1948. The field has been preserved and restored over the years, maintaining its historical significance.

PREVIOUS RICKWOOD CLASSIC RESULTS:

Rickwood Classic Results (1996-2019)

Year Date Opponent Result Attendance

1996 June 12 Memphis Chicks Barons 3, Chicks 2 10,334

1997 June 10 Chattanooga Lookouts Barons 12, Lookouts 6 8,135

1998 June 4 Greenville Braves Braves 12, Barons 8 6,873

1999 May 16 Huntsville Stars Barons 5, Stars 4 7,204

2000 June 11 Mobile BayBears BayBears 5, Barons 4 6,641

2001 June 7 West Tenn Diamond Jaxx Diamond Jaxx 12, Barons 3 6,856

2002 April 25 Chattanooga Lookouts Barons 14, Lookouts 4 4,804

2003 June 11 Huntsville Stars Barons 5, Stars 1 (rain-short.) 5,355

2004 June 17 Huntsville Stars Stars 8, Barons 6 7,165

2005 July 27 Montgomery Biscuits Biscuits 6, Barons 5 4,663

2006 June 22 Tennessee Smokies Barons 3, Smokies 2 4,704

2007 May 30 Jacksonville Suns Barons 3, Suns 2 5,802

2008 May 28 Jacksonville Suns Suns 4, Barons 2 7,515

2009 May 27 Mississippi Braves Braves 3, Barons 2 7,396

2010 June 2 Tennessee Smokies Smokies 8, Barons 7 (11) 9,448

2011 June 1 Chattanooga Lookouts Barons 4, Lookouts 3 6,500

2012 May 30 Chattanooga Lookouts Lookouts 9, Barons 3 6,200

2013 May 29 Jacksonville Suns Barons 3, Suns 2 6,100

2014 June 25 Mississippi Braves Braves 5, Barons 2 6,300

2015 May 27 Jacksonville Suns Suns 5, Barons 2 6,000

2016 June 1 Chattanooga Lookouts Barons 7, Lookouts 4 6,200

2017 May 31 Chattanooga Lookouts Lookouts 7, Barons 4 6,100

2018 May 30 Chattanooga Lookouts Barons 7, Lookouts 1 6,028

2019 May 29 Montgomery Biscuits Biscuits 9, Barons 4 6,000

2024 June 18 Montgomery Biscuits Biscuits 6, Barons 5 7,866

2024 June 29 (MLB) St. Louis/San Francisco Cardinals 6, Giants 5 8,332







Southern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.