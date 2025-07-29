Biscuits Win Series Opener Against Columbus 3-2

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson gets an ice bath

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (50-47, 12-16) won the first of a 12-game homestand to the Columbus Clingstones (38-56, 12-16) on Tuesday night by a 3-2 score.

Starting pitcher Owen Wild impressed from the mound in the series opener. Wild managed six strikeouts over 4.1 innings, allowing just one run. He finished just shy of his season best of seven punchouts.

The win goes to right-handed pitcher Ryan Shreve. Allowing just two hits over as many innings, it's Shreve's second win of the season.

Despite struggling most of the night, Will Simpson turned it up when it mattered most. An RBI double in the eighth inning brought Brayden Taylor in to give Montgomery the 3-2 win.

The second game of the home series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Landon Harper is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

