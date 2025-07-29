Barons Edge Trash Pandas 2-0 in 10-Inning Pitcher's Duel

July 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-18, 34-62) dropped Tuesday's series opener 2-0 in 10 innings to the Birmingham Barons (20-8, 58-39) at Toyota Field, in a game dominated by strong pitching and missed opportunities.

The game remained scoreless through nine innings thanks to stellar outings from both starting pitchers. Rocket City's Sam Aldegheri closed out a strong July with arguably his best performance of the season, tossing six shutout innings while allowing six hits, walking none, and striking out six. Barons ace and Southern League ERA leader Shane Murphy matched him with five scoreless frames of his own, giving up just three hits, no walks, and recording three strikeouts.

Despite numerous opportunities, both offenses struggled to capitalize. The teams combined to leave 19 runners on base and went just 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Birmingham left six on base through the first four innings and 10 through nine.

Rocket City threatened early, putting two on in the first inning via singles from Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman, but a double play ended the rally. From there, Murphy and former Auburn lefty Tommy Vail combined to retire 16 of the next 17 hitters through the sixth inning.

Vail encountered trouble in the seventh, walking the bases loaded with two outs. Reliever Mark McLaughlin came in and escaped the jam with a key strikeout. The Trash Pandas had another chance in the eighth, putting two on base, but again came up empty.

In the top of the 10th, Birmingham finally broke through. William Bergolla led off with his fourth single of the night, advancing the bonus runner Rikuu Nishida to third. Sam Antonacci then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Nishida to put the Barons ahead 1-0. Antonacci later stole second and came around to score on a Ryan Galanie RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.

Barons reliever Garrett Schoenle (W, 3-0) pitched scoreless ninth and tenth innings to secure the win. For Rocket City, Sam Ryan and Brady Choban tossed scoreless outings in relief of Aldegheri. Camden Minacci (L, 1-3) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) over two innings, striking out three.

Aldegheri wrapped up his stellar July with a 3-0 record and a 1.57 ERA across 23.0 innings, allowing just four earned runs while striking out 19. Guzman extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to nine, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Rada also stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a walk to notch his league-best 26th multi-hit game of the season. He has now reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 contests.

The Trash Pandas and Barons are back in action on Wednesday night at Toyota Field for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CT with RHP George Klassen (3-8, 5.76) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Tanner McDougal (3-1, 1.93) for Birmingham. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or listen via Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Wednesday, July 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial®: The Trash Pandas teamed up with COUNTRY Financial® to salute local Educators.

Supply Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring new school supplies to Toyota Field to help stock classrooms for the upcoming school year. Donations will benefit educators across North Alabama. Collection bins will be located at the Pepsi Gate entrance.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.