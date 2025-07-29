Trash Pandas Launch Back-To-School Initiatives to Support Local Students and Educators

MADISON, Ala. - As students across North Alabama prepare to head back to class, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce a full lineup of Back-to-School initiatives designed to support education, celebrate students, and give back to schools throughout the Tennessee Valley. Through a series of programs hosted by the Trash Pandas Foundation, the team will engage fans, teachers, and families in meaningful ways both at the ballpark and in the community.

"Back-to-school season is such a special time, and we're honored to be a part of it in a meaningful way," said Mareca Watson, Vice President of Client Relations and Fan Experience for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Whether it's collecting supplies, encouraging literacy, or celebrating students in their schools, our goal is to create experiences that leave a lasting impact. We're excited to support families, empower educators, and help students start the year feeling seen, supported, and celebrated. Also, we are excited to be a positive impact on the community, support educators, and help students start the year with a home run."

Back-to-School Supply Drive - July 30

The Trash Pandas will kick off their back-to-school efforts during the July 30th Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial®with, with a School Supply Drive at Toyota Field. Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring new school supplies, which will be donated directly to students in need across the community. Donations can be made at the Pepsi Gates or the Trash Pandas Foundation table behind Section 05 on the Bill Penney Concourse. Fans who donate will receive a free item from Chick-fil-A in Madison as a thank-you for their support.

Sprocket's Reading Program

The 2025-26 Reading Program is now open for registration! Designed to promote literacy while supporting classroom learning, the program enables educators to set reading goals for their students, complete with built-in incentives and engaging tools. Participating students who complete the program will receive a FREE ticket voucher to a Trash Pandas game during the 2026 season. Educators will receive bookmarks, folders, and a checklist to guide implementation, with flexibility to align the program with their classroom goals. Students will track their progress by coloring in objectives on a baseball-themed bookmark, helping them visualize their progress as they aim to "Hit a Home Run!" Register HERE.

Important Dates:

Educator Registration Deadline: November 15, 2025

Program Completion Deadline: April 1, 2026

Space is limited-early registration is encouraged.

Welcome Back to School Week with Sprocket

To help students start the year on a high note, Sprocket and the Trash Pandas Community Relations Team will hit the road during the first week of school! Be on the lookout as Sprocket visits schools in Athens, Decatur, Madison, Huntsville, and The Shoals, spreading school spirit and celebrating students across the Rocket City.

School Supply Deliveries with Jerraud Powers Foundation

The Trash Pandas Foundation is proud to partner with the Jerraud Powers Foundation to support underserved schools throughout the Tennessee Valley. Together, the foundations will donate 25 Trash Pandas backpacks to 15 different local schools. Fans looking to contribute can drop off school supplies at the Trash Pandas Front Office, Monday through Friday.

2025-26 Scholarship Program

The Trash Pandas Foundation Scholarship Program is back for its second year! The Foundation will award three (3) $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors in the Greater Tennessee Valley Region who plan to attend a trade school, junior college, or 4-year university in 2025. Registration opens this week HERE.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a high school senior for the 2025-26 school year

Submit one letter of recommendation

Submit a 500-word minimum essay explaining why you should be selected

Application deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Students under the age of 18 may use a parent or guardian's birthdate to complete the form.

These initiatives reflect the Rocket City Trash Pandas' ongoing commitment to education, community involvement, and youth development throughout North Alabama and beyond.

For more information and to register for any of these programs, visit TrashPandasFoundation.com or contact the Trash Pandas Community Relations Team at communityrelations@trashpandasbaseball.com.







