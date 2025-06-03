Clingstones Overpowered by Pensacola Pitching in 4-2 Loss

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (22-26) held a slim lead early, but lost touch with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (25-27) as a steady stream of relief pitchers carved up Columbus for 16 strikeouts in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Kobe Kato scored on a wild pitch from Pensacola starter Jacob Miller in the third inning to hand Columbus the early lead. A solo home run from Dalvy Rosario tied the game in the home half. Columbus threatened in the fourth inning after a double from Adam Zebrowski, and cashed in with an RBI sacrifice fly from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to take a 2-1 lead. An RBI single from Kemp Alderman tied the score once again in the fifth inning, while an RBI double from Shane Sasaki in the sixth gave Pensacola its first lead of the night. An insurance RBI from Alderman in the seventh made it 4-2. In the ninth, ahead by two runs, Josh Ekness (S, 5) struck out the side against Columbus to hand Pensacola the win.

Key Contributors: Kilpatrick Jr. had the lone RBI for Columbus while Conley (1-for-4, 2B) and Zebrowski (1-for-4, 2B) held the two extra-base hits. For Pensacola, Alderman was for 2-for-3 with 2 RBI while Miller and Josh White combined to strike out 13 batters.

Noteworthy: Columbus drops to 6-4 in series openers, and 6-2 on Tuesdays. Quintero recorded his third outfield assist of the season by throwing out Sasaki at third base. Both manager Cody Gabella (5th inning) and infielder Kobe Kato (9th inning) were ejected by home plate umpire Justin Juska, the first time multiple Clingstones have been ejected from a game this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 4): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Ian Mejia (4-0, 0.90 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Jacob Miller (2-4, 4.00 ERA) for Pensacola.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2025

