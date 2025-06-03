Shuckers Blank Biscuits Behind Cornielle's Brilliant Start

BILOXI, MS - Behind six brilliant shutout innings from starter Alexander Cornielle, the Biloxi Shuckers (31-21) shut out the Montgomery Biscuits (28-24), 2-0, at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The win, the Shuckers' third shutout of the season, extended their lead to three games in the South Division with 17 games remaining in the first half.

The Shuckers struck first in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Garrett Spain, scoring Darrien Miller from second. Miller then scored in the seventh off a wild pitch, making it 2-0.

Across six shutout innings from Alexander Cornielle (3-1), he struck out five and retired 17 of his final 19 batters faced, including 11 of his final 12. Cornielle's dominant start lowered his ERA to 2.02 through 10 Double-A starts. Out of the bullpen, Nate Peterson worked a scoreless seventh with a strikeout before Tyler Bryant continued his dominant run after a scoreless May with two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth. Justin Yeager picked up his league-leading ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. Brody Hopkins (3-3) took the loss for the Biscuits.

At the plate, Garrett Spain (2-for-3) recorded the lone multi-hit performance of the game and extended his hit streak to five consecutive games. Luis Lara also recorded a double off the wall in right center at 107 MPH, his 11 th ball at over 95 MPH across his last seven games. The double was Lara's 12 th of the season, giving him sole possession of second place in the Southern League.

