BBQ Weekend Includes Sampling Fan-Vote for "Best Pork Butt" & "Best White Sauce"

June 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, and will be highlighted by "Best Pork Butt" and "Best White Sauce".. Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limit of 200 available per game) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts and Sauce connoisseur in Alabama!

The BBQ restaurants competing for the top prize are Johnny's Bar-B-Q in Cullman, Moes Original BBQ, Big John's BBQ, Blue Oak BBQ, Smokey C's Bar-B-Q & Wings, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Lawler's Barbecue, and Chuckwagon.

Fans can use the links below to purchase tickets, or if you have already purchased tickets, you can add the sampling add-on.

June 13 - Bama Butts: GAME TICKET | SAMPLING TICKET

June 14 - Alabama White Sauce: GAME TICKET | SAMPLING TICKET

The Friday, June 13 game is also Agriculture Night with postgame fireworks presented by Alabama Farm Credit, and Saturday night has fireworks, too. Capping off the weekend for Father's Day on June 15, the first 1,000 guys to arrive will receive a Grill Set presented by the Southern Cancer Institute.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.