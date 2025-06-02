Shuckers Return Home with 10th Anniversary Celebration of First Home Game

June 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers as the Biloxi Beach Chickens

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park for a special anniversary series against the Montgomery Biscuits! The series includes a 10 th anniversary celebration of the Shuckers' first home game on June 6, 2015, against the Mobile BayBears. Throughout the week, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 6:35 p.m.

Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 12 Adrian Houser Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe in celebration of the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season and a member of the inaugural team in 2015. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The Shuckers will also honor the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig and those battling ALS on Lou Gehrig Day.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can also stop by the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15-6:35 for Happy Hour deals with $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate the Coast with D'Iberville Night.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6, 6:35 p.m.

Watch the skies light up with the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday, following the team's 10 th anniversary celebration! The Shuckers will celebrate their first home game on June 6, 2015, against the Mobile BayBears. The walk-off win, which was named the 2015 MiLB Game of the Year, will include recognition of former players, staff and fans from the historic night. Fans can celebrate with a 10th Anniversary Rally Towel presented by F.E.B. Distributing for the first 1,000 fans! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight! Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. DJ Howze will also be performing at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar throughout the game.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7, 6:05 p.m.

Celebrate summer with the Biloxi Beach Chickens! Enjoy unique food items as the Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys and caps to celebrate the Beach Chickens. Make sure to arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will be able to keep their drink cold in style with a Beach Chickens Jersey Koozie presented by Daigle A/C and Heating.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8, 5:05 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the team's annual Faith and Family Night, including multiple religious groups from across the Coast. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

