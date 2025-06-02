Grand Slam Gives the Barons an 8-4 Win over the Smokies on Sunday

Ryan Galanie hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Birmingham Barons to an 8-4 win against the Knoxville Smokies before 4,104 at Covenant Health Park on Sunday afternoon. The Barons were tied at 4-4 before the big blast that gave the Barons a road win in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens was going after his sixth win of the season, but didn't get the decision in the game. The right-hander pitched 5.0 innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and no walks with four strikeouts. He left the game with a 4-1 lead after five innings. Relief pitcher Jared Kelley came in next to pitch 1.2 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and three walks with a strikeout. Andrew Dalquest (5-2, 1.01) gets the win, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Eric Adler closed out the ninth with a strikeout.

The Barons jumped on the Smokies early in the game in the top of the first inning. Rikuu Nishida singled, and William Bergolla singled, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Bergolla stole second for his 17th stolen base of the season. Galanie grounded a ball to the shortstop, scoring Nishida, and Galanie reached on a throwing error. The Barons took a 1-0 lead. Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to third and second base. Next batter Wilfred Veras hit a home run over the left field wall, his fifth of the season, scoring Bergolla and Gilanie, the Barons took a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ethan Hearn hit a home run to right center field, and the Barons' lead was now 4-1. The Smokies tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. A Jordan Nwogu RBI single and a Pedro Ramirez RBI single tied the game.

In the top of the ninth with two outs. Jason Matthews walked, Nishida walked, and Bergolla walked to load the bases. Galanie's home run over the left field fence was his third of the season to give the Barons the 8-4 lead.

For the Barons, Bergolla and Gonzalez had three hits apiece. Veras had two hits with a home run and five RBI in the road win.







