Barons Get 2-0 Win against the Smokies

May 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons pitched a 2-0 shutout against the Knoxville Smokies before 3,621 at Covenant Health Park. Three Barons pitchers got the shutout, while Ryan Galanie had the big two-RBI single in the road win.

Starting pitcher Dalton Roach pitched four innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Relief pitcher Andrew Dalquist (4-2, 1.07) pitched the fifth and sixth innings, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Dalquist has been lights out in the pen and lowered his ERA to 1.07 on the season. Garrett Schoenle pitched the seventh inning, only giving up one hit with a strikeout to get his first save of the season. Schoenle lowered his ERA to 0.93 on the season.

Due to a rainout earlier this season in Birmingham, the Barons were the home team for the game. In the bottom of the third inning, Jason Matthews walked, and Shawn Goosenberg singled on a sharp line drive to left field. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to left field to load the bases with one out. With two outs in the inning, Galanie singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Matthews and Goosenberg on the single.

For the Barons, Galanie had two hits, two RBI, and a stolen base while Goosenberg added a hit and a run scored. Matthews went hitless but had two walks and a run scored in the win.







