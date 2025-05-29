Isaac, Genovés Home Runs Lift Biscuits to 6-1 Win over Pensacola

May 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (26-22) took down the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-25) on Thursday night. The win marks five straight, and gives the Butter and Blue a 3-0 series lead over Pensacola.

Xavier Isaac opened the game for Montgomery with a rocket to center field. Isaac's hit was measured at 454 feet, the longest home run for any Biscuit this season.

The home runs did not stop with Isaac, Ricardo Genovés launched one to left field to break the tie and give Montgomery the 2-1 lead.

Ty Johnson made the most of his start with five strikeouts in five innings pitched. With an unearned run allowed, Johnson is credited with the win.

A double in the eighth inning from Cooper Kinney helped spark a three hit, four run inning to give Montgomery the 6-1 advantage. Kinney finished the night with two hits and one run off three at bats.

The fourth game of the home series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Adam Laskey is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

