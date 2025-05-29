Streaking Pandas Sweep Doubleheader from Biloxi on Thursday Night

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-29) swept a doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (28-20) on Thursday night at Toyota Field, winning game one 2-1 and game two 4-1. The sweep extended their winning streak to three games, taking a 3-0 series lead over the first-place Shuckers. Rocket City's pitchers combined to allow just one earned run throughout the doubleheader, while Denzer Guzman and Nelson Rada together reached base nine times.

Walbert Ureña (W, 2-3) shined in the first game, pitching a seven-inning complete game, allowing just three hits and one earned run. His one blemish came on designated hitter Matthew Wood's second-inning homer to left field, the sole run of the game for the Shuckers as Biloxi took a 1-0 lead.

Things stayed that way until the sixth, when Rocket City's bats came alive to put two on the board against Biloxi reliever Kaleb Bowman. The inning started with Trash Pandas catcher Josh Crouch going to second on a two-base throwing error from Shuckers third baseman Brock Wilken. Rocket City third-sacker Cole Fontenelle came up next and rifled a single into to center to tie the game. Fontanelle was bunted to second by left-fielder Joe Redfield before first baseman Sonny DiChiara drove him in with a double off the left-centerfield wall to give the Trash Pandas the lead.

From there, Urena retired the side in order in the seventh to close the game. The loss went to Biloxi reliever Kaleb Bowman (L, 0-1), who allowed two runs on two hits over 1.2 innings. Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski was solid after tossing 4.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Rocket City had six hits, with Guzman going 2-for-3 with two singles.

The Rocket City bats picked up right where they left off in game two as a Guzman RBI single scored centerfielder Rada in the first inning, and the Trash Pandas never relinquished the lead.

The home team would blow things open with a three-run fifth-inning rally that started with two outs and nobody on base. Third baseman Mitch Daly doubled to get things going before Rada reached on a walk. Designated hitter Sam Brown then hit an RBI single to left to score Daly and move Rada to second. Guzman drew a walk on the ensuing plate appearance to load the bases before catcher Myles Emmerson slapped a two-RBI single that scored Rada and Brown to give the Trash Pandas a 4-0 lead.

Biloxi second baseman Garrett Spain hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh, but Rocket City closer Samy Natera Jr. struck out the side to secure the victory.

Trash Pandas reliever Camden Minacci (L, 1-2) earned the win, pitching two hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Shuckers starter Nate Peterson (L, 5-4) took the loss, going four innings and allowing one earned run to go along with three strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas were led offensively by catcher Myles Emmerson, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Guzman finished 2-for-2 with a double, single, and RBI while reaching base all three times. Rada finished 1-for-1 with a single, stolen base, two walks, and two runs scored. He also reached base in all three plate appearances. The 19-year-old has 24 stolen bases, which leads all of Double-A and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers meet for game four of the six-game series on Friday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-hander Mitch Farris (0-2, 4.54) starting for Rocket City, against Biloxi left-hander Tate Kuehner (4-4, 2.93).

