Fitterer Sharp, But Clutch Hitting Eludes Wahoos in 6-1 Loss to Biscuits

May 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Evan Fitterer

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos had ample opportunity to convert on offensive opportunities on Thursday night, but couldn't make the most of their chances in a 6-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

A night after going 0-for-11 with men in scoring position in a 3-1 defeat, the Blue Wahoos left a runner in scoring position in seven of their nine innings and brought in their lone run on an RBI groundout.

Evan Fitterer (L, 2-4) pitched well, allowing only two runs in 5.1 solid innings, but solo home runs from Xavier Isaac in the first inning and Ricardo Genoves in the fifth inning provided the Biscuits with an early boost.

The Blue Wahoos evened the score 1-1 in the second inning, loading the bases with no outs against starter Ty Johnson (W, 4-0) thanks to a hit batsman and two walks. Johnny Olmstead tied the game with an RBI groundout, but Johnson coaxed a popout and strikeout to escape further trouble.

The Genoves homer in the fifth gave the Biscuits a 2-1 edge, and the Blue Wahoos failed to capitalize on their many late-game opportunities to tie the game or take the lead. Their only hit among 15 at-bats with a man in scoring position was a Dalvy Rosario single in the seventh that moved Spencer Bramwell from second base to third. Both runners would be stranded, among the 10 total men left on base throughout the night.

In a rare off night for Pensacola reliever Josh Ekness, the Biscuits added four insurance runs in the eighth on a Will Simpson sacrifice fly and two-out RBI singles from Ryan Spikes and Hunter Stovall. Dan Hammer closed out the ninth for the Biscuits to secure a 6-1 final.

With the defeat, the Blue Wahoos have lost nine games in a row to tie a team record.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

