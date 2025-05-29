Wood Records First Double-A Homer, Shuckers Swept in Doubleheader

May 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers catcher Matthew Wood

MADISON, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (28-20) were swept in a doubleheader against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-29) at Toyota Field on Thursday night. The Shuckers fell 2-1 in game one and 4-1 in game two. Despite the sweep, starters Brett Wichrowski and Nate Peterson combined to allow one run with seven strikeouts across 8.1 innings. Matthew Wood also recorded his first Double-A hit, a home run, in the second inning of game one.

Wood's home run allowed the Shuckers to strike first in game one and ride Brett Wichrowski's hot start into the fifth inning. Wichrowski finished his night with 4.1 shutout innings and four strikeouts, lowering his season ERA 2.45. In the sixth, the Trash Pandas took a 2-1 lead with an RBI single from Cole Fontenelle and an RBI double from Sonny DiChiara. Walbert Ureña (2-3) earned the complete game win while Kaleb Bowman (0-1) took the loss.

In game two, the Trash Pandas struck first with an RBI single from Denzer Guzman, but the Shuckers' infield defense kept the game at 1-0. Jeremy Vargas cut down Sam Brown trying to come home from third on an infield groundball and Zavier Warren combined with Darrien Miller to catch Denzer Guzman attempting to steal home, ending the inning. The Trash Pandas then struck in the fifth inning with two outs, scoring three runs on an RBI single from Sam Brown and a two-RBI single from Myles Emmerson that extended the lead to 4-0. The Shuckers got their only run of the game in the seventh inning, when Garrett Spain led off the frame with a solo shot down the right field line, his sixth home run of the year. Camden Minacci (1-2) earned the win while Nate Peterson (5-4) took the loss. Despite the loss, Peterson lowered his season ERA to 3.04 after allowing one run over four innings with three strikeouts.

The series continues on Friday at Toyota Field for game four of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tate Kuehner (4-4, 2.93) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Mitch Farris (0-2, 4.54) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m.

