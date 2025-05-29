Game Info: Thursday, May 29 vs. Biloxi (Doubleheader): 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

May 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - 4:05 PM (Doubleheader) - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (15-29, 4 th SL North, 10.0 GB) vs. Biloxi Shuckers - MIL (28-18, 1 st SL South, +3.5 GB)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: RHP Walbert Urena (1-3, 5.49) // RHP Brett Wichrowski (0-0, 3.21)

Game 2: RHP Jesus Cruz (0-0, 1.29) // LHP Nate Peterson (5-3, 3.18)

GAME: 45/46 of 137 - Home Game: 22/23 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Thursday, May 29 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 3:00 pm

Take MEOW't to the Ballpark Cat Night presented by Cattyshack: You can bring your feline friend to the ballpark! Cats must be kept on a leash or in a carrying bag at all times.

Cat Night T-Shirt Giveaway: Early arriving fans will get a very limited-edition Cat Night T-Shirt.

Throwback Thursday: For the entire game, fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will wear their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

The Shoals Hometown Throwdown: Support Cramer Children's Center with an optional donation when purchasing The Shoals Hometown Throwdown tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will be presenting an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans who attended!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand with games two and three of a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field ... The clubs will meet 12 times this season, and this is the first of two series against the Shuckers in 2025, with the Pandas making a return trip to Biloxi, July 22-27 ... Rocket City is coming off of a 4-8 road trip to Pensacola (2-4) and Chattanooga (2-4) ... All-time the Shuckers lead the series 30-26, and were 12-6 against Rocket City in 2024.

BULLPEN BRILLIANT IN 3-2 WIN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT: In their first home game since May 11, the Trash Pandas secured a 3-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night at Toyota. The win was highlighted by a fifth-inning rally, sparked by a solo home run from Cole Fontenelle. Despite the Shuckers scoring first in the fifth inning, the Pandas responded with three runs, including a crucial single from Nelson Rada. Nick Jones earned his first win of the season, though he allowed a leadoff homer to Brock Wilken in the sixth. The Trash Pandas' pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts in the game, and the bullpen logging six strikeouts to the final ten batters. Jared Southard picked up the save, striking out four, over the final 2.0 innings. Starter Sam Aldegheri left the game in the fifth inning, due to an injury, allowing one unearned run, no hits, walking two, and striking out seven. This victory marked the first time this season Rocket City won after scoring less than four runs.

THE TRASH PANDAS WENT TO JARED: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his league leading 17th appearance on Wednesday night, and recorded his second save of the season, striking out four over the final 2.0 innings. The right-hander out of Texas hasn't allowed a run, or hit over his last three outings, and 3.2 innings pitched, no walks, and six strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Angels placed Rocket City LHP Houston Harding on the 60-day Injured List. The lefty out of Mississippi State last appeared in a game on May 11 ... On Wednesday, the Angels activated INF Cole Fontenelle from the Development List, placing the Trash Pandas roster at 27 active players

HOMECOMING FOR MITCH DALY: On May 20,, the Trash Pandas added INF Mitch Daly, who attended Madison's Bob Jones High School (2.6 miles from Toyota Field). He was a four-year starter at shortstop and ranked as the top shortstop in Alabama, signing with Texas and eventually finishing his college career at Kentucky. Daly moved eight times as a kid, was born in Fort Hood, TX, and was the son of a four-star General in the United States Army, Edward Daly. Mitch logged his first ever hit at Toyota Field on May 28.

JUST A WALK IN THE PARK: After nine walks on Saturday night in Chattanooga, Rocket City has drawn 189 walks this season, ranking 2nd in the Southern League (to Biloxi, 228) and 9th in all the minors.

RADA IS RUNNING WILD: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads all of Double-A with 22 stolen bases this season, including 17 in May. R ada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 22), OBP (1st, .407), batting average (8th, .277), walks (T-3rd, 29), and hits (9th, 41).

"MAY" BE A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 22 games in May, Sam Brown is 4th in the league in batting at .309 (25-for-81), with eight extra-base hits, and 12 RBIs, and Nelson Rada is 3rd in batting at .315 (23-for-73). This month, Rada leads all of Double-A and is T-3rd in MiLB with 17 stolen bases.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: INF Sam Brown has reached base safely in 28 of his last 33 games since April 18, posting a .328 batting average (37-for-114), tops in the Southern in batting over that time. Brown ranks among the league leaders in doubles (T-5th, 8), batting average (6th, .280), OBP (6th, .373), hits (8th, 42), and OPS (9th, .755).

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE AGAIN: Since May 12, Denzer Guzman is 3rd in the Southern League with 10 RBI, recording three doubles and a home run on May 22 at Chattanooga. The 21-year-old now ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (4th, 25), doubles (T-5th, 8), extra-base hits (T-8th, 13), and home runs (T-10th, 5).

NEED TO SCORE FOUR: In Rocket City's first 14 wins of the season, the team scored four or more runs in each victory. This streak was finally broken on May 28 when they secured a 3-2 win against Biloxi at Toyota Field. The Pandas have a record of 14-8 when they score four or more runs, but they fall to 1-21 when scoring three runs or fewer.

C-MO TO TRIPLE-A: The LA Angels' top prospect and eighth-overall pick in the 2024 draft, Christian Moore, was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 20. The former All-American at Tennessee heads west riding a seven-game hitting streak and has been on base in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .302 (19-for-63).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with four quality starts and ranks among the Southern League leaders in several categories, including ERA (10th, 3.51), innings pitched (1st, 48.2), WHIP (10th, 1.27), and wins (T-10th, 3).

BACK TO THE ROOST: Former Rocket City Trash Panda RHP Coleman Crow returns to Toyota Field for the first time since 2023. Crow spent the 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons with the Pandas. In 2022, Crow made 24 starts, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.85 ERA over 128 innings, striking out 128 batters. He was the Southern League's June Pitcher of the Month. Crow had a strong start, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings over four starts. In June 2023, the Angels traded Crow and fellow pitcher Landon Marceaux to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Eduardo Escobar.

BUTTS AND SAUCE: On Monday, Trash Pandas announced two new alternate identities for 2025, paying homage to the long history of BBQ in Alabama, the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce! The identities and specialty uniforms will be worn during a delicious, slow-cooked, and saucy weekend at Toyota Field on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14. The BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field will be highlighted by "Best Pork Butt" and "Best White Sauce" contests.

PROSPECTS WITH A HALO: The Trash Pandas roster features four of the Angels' top 10 prospects and nine of the top 25; included in the top 10 are RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Ureña (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), RHP Camden Minacci (20), and INF Cole Fontenelle (23).







