Shuckers, Trash Pandas Postponed on Tuesday
May 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Rocket City Trash Pandas were postponed on Tuesday at Toyota Field. The game has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 29 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
The series is now set to begin on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.
