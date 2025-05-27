Trash Pandas and Shuckers Postponed on Tuesday Night

May 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Tonight's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a Thursday, May 29, doubleheader at Toyota Field featuring two seven-inning games. Game one starts at 4:05 p.m., and game two starts roughly 45 minutes after the completion of game one. Tickets will get fans into both games. All gates will open at 3:00 pm Fans with Saturday tickets can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 home game. Wednesday's game will be as scheduled, beginning at 6:35 pm.

Wednesday, May 28 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to the Sartec K-9 Unit for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com

