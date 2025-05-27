Owen Wild Leads Biscuits to 8-1 Win over Pensacola

May 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (24-22) earned their third straight victory in the series opener with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-23).

Owen Wild led the charge from the mound, dealing six strikeouts and giving up just one hit. Wild gets the credit for his second win on the year.

The Biscuits took the early lead thanks to a three-run homer off the bat of Matthew Etzel in the opening inning. That blast marks the fourth home run this season for the 23-year-old.

A pair of hits later from Tatem Levins and Hunter Stovall matched with a string of errors from the Blue Wahoos added up to some insurance for Montgomery. The Butter and Blue scored five runs in that fifth inning.

The second game of the home series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Robby Snelling is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







