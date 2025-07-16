Introducing the Alabama Peanut Runners

July 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Montgomery Biscuits are proud to partner with Tuskegee University and the Tuskegee community on a new team identity and educational platform that will honor Dr. George Washington Carver. The Peanut Runners, name and branding will pay homage to the innovative work that George Washington Carver performed with peanuts, as well as the "runner" variety of peanut grown in Alabama.

Along with the new team identity, the Biscuits have worked with Tuskegee University to build a program targeted toward high school career technical organizations. These organizations will create a variety of projects highlighting Dr. Carver's work, and the impact that it has on today's modern careers. The program was piloted at Pike Road High School in the spring, and will be available for all River Region High School programs to participate on the fall.

"Tuskegee University is proud to help the Montgomery Biscuits expand the understanding of the influence of George Washington Carver to a new generation of students. Our partnership and the Biscuits tribute helps magnify his legacy in so many ways." - Dr. Olga Bolden-Tiller, Tuskegee University Dean of the College of Agriculture, Environment, and Nutrition Sciences

Thursday, August 28 - Peanut Runner Adult Jersey Giveaway pres. by The Alabama Peanut Producers Association & The Alabama Peanut Growers Association - First 1,000 Fans 15 & Older







