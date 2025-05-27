Shuckers Place RHP Nick Merkel, RHP Chase Costello on 7-Day Injured List
May 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Nick Merkel (as of May 25) and RHP Chase Costello (as of May 26) have been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 26 players.
