Pitching Dominates in Shuckers 2-1 Win over Trash Pandas

May 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Justin Yeager

MADISON, AL - Behind a dominant pitching performance from starter Tate Kuehner and 3.1 perfect innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (29-20) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-30) at Toyota Field on Friday night. Shuckers closer Justin Yeager also tied the league lead with his eighth save of the season, including three strikeouts over two perfect frames.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the third with an RBI double from Luke Adams off the center field wall that drove in Garrett Spain from second, who doubled earlier in the inning. The Trash Pandas struck back with an RBI safety squeeze from Mac McCroskey in the fifth, scoring Joe Redfield from third. The Shuckers retook the lead in the eighth inning with Matthew Wood's second home run of the season, a leadoff 396-foot blast to right-center.

Tate Kuehner continued his dominant run of form, allowing one run over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Across his last four starts, Kuehner has allowed two earned runs across 22.0 innings, a 0.82 ERA. Out of the bullpen, Will Childers (2-1) earned the win after a scoreless seventh inning on nine pitches while Justin Yeager retired all six batters faced for his eighth save of the season. Jose Quijada (0-1) took the loss.

Matthew Wood (2-for-4) and Luke Adams (2-for-4) both recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. The multi-hit performance marked Wood's first at the Double-A level.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. K.C. Hunt (3-3, 4.79) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Joel Hurtado (3-4, 4.51) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

