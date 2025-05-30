Laskey's Quality Start Not Enough in 3-1 Wahoos Loss

May 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Adam Laskey

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Adam Laskey(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got another solid performance from their pitcher on Friday night, but couldn't generate enough offense in a 3-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Adam Laskey (L, 2-4) allowed just two runs over 6.0 innings, delivering his first professional quality start, but the Pensacola offense went just 1-for-9 with men in scoring position.

The Biscuits jumped ahead right away in the first inning, as Matthew Etzel and Brayden Taylor hit back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs for a 2-0 lead.

Montgomery starter Jackson Baumeister departed in the third inning with an apparent injury, and Jonny Cuevas (W, 1-0) entered in unexpected relief and contributed 3.0 scoreless frames. The Blue Wahoos left runners in scoring position in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings in an unsuccessful effort to back up Laskey's strong start.

Pensacola reliever Justin King walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning and hit Cooper Kinney to force in a run, extending the Montgomery lead to 3-0. Josh Zamora delivered a long-awaited RBI single in the eighth to bring home Cody Morissette and get the Blue Wahoos on the board, but Derrick Edington (S, 1) entered to get the final out of the eighth inning and work a spotless ninth for the save in a 3-1 final.

With the defeat, the Blue Wahoos have lost 10 games in a row for the first time in team history.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.