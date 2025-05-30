Farris Fans Nine, But Trash Pandas Fall 2-1 to Shuckers

MADISON, Ala. - Rocket City starter Mitch Farris matched a season-high with nine strikeouts over 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, but the Trash Pandas (17-30) were defeated by the Biloxi Shuckers (29-20) 2-1 on Friday night at Toyota Field. Farris is now the Southern League's leader in strikeouts, with 58 this season.

The left-hander retired the first seven batters from the Shuckers before Garrett Spain doubled with one out in the third inning. Biloxi's leadoff hitter, Luke Adams, worked the count full at 3-2 and hit a line-drive double off the center field wall, scoring Spain and making it 1-0.

Tate Kuener started for Biloxi on Friday night with an impressive 0.55 ERA over his last three starts, and he continued to perform well. The southpaw struck out six batters in the first four innings and did not allow a run until the fifth inning. He walked Josh Crouch to start the inning, and with one out, David Calabrese singled, advancing Joe Redfield to third base. Mac McCroskey laid down a bunt to move the runners, allowing Redfield to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Farris finished his outing strong by striking out the final two batters he faced in the seventh inning, setting a season-high and matching a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched. The 24-year-old recorded nine strikeouts, allowed three hits and one run, and walked two, all on 93 pitches.

Biloxi took the lead in the eighth inning with Matthew Wood hitting his second home run of the series off Rocket City reliever Jose Quijada (L, 0-1), making it 2-1. Sean Poppen then pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Biloxi's relievers-Tyler Woessner, Will Childers (W, 2-1), and Justin Yeager (S, 8)-combined to not allow a hit over the final 3.1 innings to secure the win.

Nelson Rada led the Pandas offensively and finished the night 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will meet again on Saturday night at Toyota Field for game five of the six-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City sending right-hander Joel Hurtado to the mound while Biloxi will start right-hander K.C. Hunt. Fans unable to attend can watch the game on WAAY-TV 31.6 MORE, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD 2.

