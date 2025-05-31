Game Info: Saturday, May 31 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Saturday, May 31, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (17-30, 4 th SL North, 9.0 GB) vs. Biloxi Shuckers - MIL (28-21, 1 st SL South, +2.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (3-3, 3.22) // RHP K.C. Hunt (3-3, 4.79)

GAME: 48 of 137 - Home Game: 25 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Saturday, May 31 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the game presented by Booz Allen. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Harry Potter Night and Cooler Giveaway: Harry Potter Night makes its way to Toyota Field for the first time! The first 1,000 fans to arrive will get to show their Hogwarts house pride with a cooler bag giveaway!

Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off. This jersey auction, presented by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra, will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To participate, text 'harrypotter' to 76278 or visit harrypotter.givesmart.com. The auction begins at 4 pm and will close at the end of the 7th inning. Also, don't miss the Team Autographed Jersey Raffle: 3 tickets for $5, 7 tickets for $10, or 20 tickets for $20.

Bike Night: Show off your ride before the game and display your wheels inside Toyota Field. With limited spots available, be sure to sign up early. Remember, all bikes must be removed by the end of the fifth inning. Secure your spot in advance with discounted parking for just $6.75 at trashpandasparking.com, or pay $10 on the day of the game. Click HERE for Bike Night tickets.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand with game five of a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers' affiliate Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field ... The clubs will meet 12 times this season, and this is the first of two series against the Shuckers in 2025, with the Pandas making a return trip to Biloxi, July 22-27 ... Rocket City is coming off of a 4-8 road trip to Pensacola (2-4) and Chattanooga (2-4) ... All-time the Shuckers lead the series 31-28 and were 12-6 against Rocket City in 2024.

FARRIS FANS NINE, BUT STREAK SNAPPED: Rocket City pitcher Mitch Farris matched a season-high with nine strikeouts over 7.0 innings, but the Trash Pandas fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 2-1 at Toyota Field. Farris, now leading the Southern League in strikeouts with 58, allowed only one run on three hits. Biloxi's Tate Kuener matched Farris' performance, giving up a run in the fifth but striking out six batters. The game was tied at 1-1 until Matthew Wood's eighth-inning home run gave Biloxi the lead. Despite another solid showing from Nelson Rada, who extended his hitting streak to nine games, the Trash Pandas could not secure the win.

JERSEY-PALOOZA: The Trash Pandas will wear six different jerseys during the current six-game homestand. On Wednesday, they sported the home white jersey. On Thursday, they wore a camo jersey for the first game and a throwback pinstripe jersey for the nightcap. On Friday, the team showcased the Oat Milkers jersey. Saturday features a Harry Potter-themed jersey, and on Sunday, they will don their Copa identity as the Lunáticos de Rocket City.

19 and "Rada-cally" GIFTED: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads all of Double-A with 24 stolen bases this season, including 17 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 24), OBP (1st, .417), batting average (6th, .288), walks (3rd, 31), and hits (7th, 45).

Rada is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, batting .393 (11-for-28), with five runs, seven steals, seven walks, and has posted a .528 OBP since May 21.

"MAY" BE A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 25 games in May, Sam Brown is 4th in the league in batting at .303 (27-for-89), with eight extra-base hits, and 14 RBIs, and Nelson Rada is 2nd in batting at .333 (27-for-81), and 2nd in OBP (.471) this month. This month, Rada leads all of Double-A and is 2nd in MiLB with 19 stolen bases.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: INF Sam Brown has reached base safely in 31 of his last 36 games since April 18, posting a .320 batting average (39-for-122), tops in the Southern in batting over that time. Brown ranks among the league leaders in doubles (T-7th, 8), batting average (T-8th, .278), OBP (6th, .376), hits (T-8th, 44), and OPS (10th, .749).

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE AGAIN: Since May 12, Denzer Guzman is T-2nd in the Southern League with 11 RBI, recording four doubles and a home run on May 22 at Chattanooga. The 21-year-old now ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (5th, 26), doubles (T-5th, 9), and extra-base hits (T-8th, 14).

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Angels placed Rocket City LHP Houston Harding on the 60-day Injured List. The lefty out of Mississippi State last appeared in a game on May 11 ... On Wednesday, the Angels activated INF Cole Fontenelle from the Development List, placing the Trash Pandas roster at 27 active players

HOMECOMING FOR MITCH DALY: On May 20,, the Trash Pandas added INF Mitch Daly, who attended Madison's Bob Jones High School (2.6 miles from Toyota Field). He was a four-year starter at shortstop and ranked as the top shortstop in Alabama, signing with Texas and eventually finishing his college career at Kentucky. Daly moved eight times as a kid, was born in Fort Hood, TX, and was the son of a four-star General in the United States Army, Edward Daly. Mitch logged his first ever hit at Toyota Field on May 28.

JUST A WALK IN THE PARK: After nine walks on Saturday night in Chattanooga, Rocket City has drawn 196 walks this season, ranking 2nd in the Southern League (to Biloxi, 237) and T-6th in all of Double-A.

NEED TO SCORE FOUR: In Rocket City's first 14 wins of the season, the team scored four or more runs in each victory. This streak was finally broken on May 28 when they secured a 3-2 win against Biloxi at Toyota Field. The Pandas have a record of 14-8 when they score four or more runs, but they fall to 1-21 when scoring three runs or fewer.

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with four quality starts and ranks among the Southern League leaders in several categories, including ERA (11th, 3.51), innings pitched and (2nd, 48.2), WHIP (11th, 1.27).

BACK TO THE ROOST: Former Rocket City Trash Panda RHP Coleman Crow returns to Toyota Field for the first time since 2023. Crow spent the 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons with the Pandas. In 2022, Crow made 24 starts, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.85 ERA over 128 innings, striking out 128 batters. He was the Southern League's June Pitcher of the Month. Crow had a strong start, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings over four starts. In June 2023, the Angels traded Crow and fellow pitcher Landon Marceaux to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Eduardo Escobar.

THE TRASH PANDAS WENT TO JARED: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his league leading 17th appearance on Wednesday night, and recorded his second save of the season, striking out four over the final 2.0 innings. The right-hander out of Texas hasn't allowed a run, or hit over his last three outings, and 3.2 innings pitched, no walks, and six strikeouts.







