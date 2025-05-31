Montgomery Secures Series over Pensacola

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Colton Ledbetter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (28-22) downed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-27) 6-4 in game five of the series on Saturday night.

An early run gave Pensacola the lead, but a Colton Ledbetter triple sparked a five-run inning to put Montgomery in front. A string of walked batters helped Ledbetter and company reach home plate.

In the fifth inning, Ledbetter would single to get on base. A double from Tatem Levins sent Ledbetter home to give the Biscuits some insurance and secure the win.

Duncan Davitt got the start and is credited with the win. Davitt dealt three strikeouts in five innings while only allowing one run.

The sixth and final game of the home series is Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

