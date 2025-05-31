Lookouts Shutout Clingstones, 1-0

May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Ethan O'Donnell's solo home run in the second inning powered the Lookouts to the 1-0 shutout win over the Columbus Clingstones.

Even after a lengthy delay, the Lookouts pitchers came out of the gate strong. Starting pitcher Kevin Abel and Jose Franco combined for five no-hit innings to start the game. Columbus was able to get a hit off Franco in the sixth, but were held off the board.

In the second, O'Donnell smacked a home run to give the Lookouts the only run support they would need.

Reliever Trevor Kuncl slammed the door on Columbus in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

In the win, Dominic Pitelli recorded his sixth double of the season.

Tomorrow is Marvel Super Hero Night at AT&T Field presented by Master Services. The game will be at 7:15 p.m. Sunday's game is also a 9-inning contest and will begin at 2:15 p.m.







