Burns Shines Again in 7-1 Win
May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Chase Burns delivered six shutout innings in the Lookouts' 7-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones. Burns allowed only two hits and lowered his ERA to 1.54 to earn his first Double-A shutout.
With Burns on the mound, the Lookouts' offense delivered early run support with two runs in the third. Up 2-0 entering the sixth inning, Edwin Arroyo kicked off the inning with a double. Two straight walks loaded the bases for Jay Allen II, who knocked a two-run single through the middle. Hector Rodriguez smacked a two-run single of his own later in the inning to make it 6-0 Lookouts. A wild pitch scored brought home Austin Callahan to brin their lead up to seven.
Columbus ended the shutout in the seventh on a Chandler Seagle RBI. The run ended the Clingstones' 31-inning scoring drought against the Lookouts.
Tomorrow, Chattanooga aims to get within a half game of the Birmingham Barons for the North Division lead and extend its win streak to four. First pitch is at 2:15 p.m.
