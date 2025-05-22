Acuna Shines in Shoutout Win
May 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Lookouts starting pitcher Jose Acuna fired five and a third hitless innings on the team's 3-0 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Tonight, both pitchers were lights out early, as each offense was held without a hit until Cade Hunter hit a leadoff single in the fourth.
In the sixth, Edwin Arroyo broke up the shutout with a two-run single that scored Austin Callahan and Austin Hendrick. An inning later, Hendrick doubled home Ruben Ibarra to make it 3-0.
After Acuna left the game in the sixth, Thomas Farr fired two shutout innings, and Trevor Kuncl earned his fourth save of the year.
Tomorrow, the Lookouts aim to extend their win streak to three. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
