Homestand Highlights: May 27 - June 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

May 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their fourth homestand of the 2025 season, welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 - June 1. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 27 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Decatur-Morgan County Hometown Throwdown: Support the Chamber's One Vision Foundation with an optional donation when purchasing Decatur-Morgan County Hometown Throwdown tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, the Trash Pandas Foundation will be presenting an additional donation based on the number of fans who attended!

Wednesday, May 28 | First Pitch: 6: 35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to the Sartec K-9 Unit for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Thursday, May 29 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Take MEOW't to the Ballpark Cat Night presented by Cattyshack: You can bring your feline friend to the ballpark! Cats must be kept on leash or in a carrying bag at all times.

Cat Night T-Shirt Giveaway: Early arriving fans will get a very limited-edition Cat Night T-Shirt.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

The Shoals Hometown Throwdown: Support Cramer Children's Center with an optional donation when purchasing The Shoals Hometown Throwdown tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will be presenting an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans who attended!

Friday, May 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks after the game presented by the Huntsville Airport. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

The Malmö Oat Milkers Night: Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

Scout Night and Sleepover: Bring your troops to cheer on the Trash Pandas, walk around the field in the pregame parade, then camp out on the field after the game.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, May 31 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the game presented by Booz Allen. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Harry Potter Night and Cooler Giveaway: Harry Potter Night makes its way to Toyota Field for the first time! The first 1,000 fans to arrive will get to show their Hogwarts house pride with a cooler bag giveaway!

Harry Potter Night Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off. This jersey auction, presented by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra, will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To participate, text 'harrypotter' to 76278 or visit harrypotter.givesmart.com. The auction begins at 4 pm and will close at the end of the 7th inning. Also, don't miss the Team Autographed Jersey Raffle: 3 tickets for $5, 7 tickets for $10, or 20 tickets for $20.

Bike Night: Get ready to rev up your engines and join the bike parade! Show off your ride before the game and display your wheels inside Toyota Field. With limited spots available, be sure to sign up early. Remember, all bikes must be removed by the end of the fifth inning. Secure your spot in advance with discounted parking for just $6.75 at trashpandasparking.com, or pay $10 on the day of the game. Click HERE for Bike Night tickets.

Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show: The Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show will take place from 9 am to 2 pm in the Toyota Field Parking Lot. This family-friendly event will feature a display of classic and modern modified vehicles, and concessions will be available from the Trash Pandas. Tickets are priced at $15, while children aged 12 and under can enter for free. Vendors and car participants can register through Spokes and Vogues. For additional details and ticket information, visit the Best of Huntsville Tickets link HERE.

Sunday, June 1 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Lunáticos de Rocket City: Rocket City will wear - Lunáticos uniforms for the first of three Sundays this season, complete with jerseys and caps. Few words exist to describe this extraterrestrial creature, but there's one thing we know, and that one thing is ... it's CRAZY! Crazy... ABOUT BÉISBOL! The Lunáticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will get a Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead - presented by Early Services.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes : Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

